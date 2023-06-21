Boebert's Unorthodox Biden Impeachment Push Rankles GOP

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reportedly ruffled some feathers within her own party when she introduced a privileged resolution on the House floor Tuesday night to impeach President Joe Biden.

Boebert's resolution includes two articles of impeachment centering on Biden's allegedly facilitating an "invasion" at the U.S. southern border. A privileged resolution allows for a vote on the House floor without going through committees.

"President Biden, with such conduct, has demonstrated a failure to uphold federal immigration law, violating his oath to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with the rule of law and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," the resolution states.

An inquiry of impeachment typically begins in the Judiciary Committee. Bypassing the committee process means House leaders have just two days to schedule a vote. The measure likely will be tabled because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans appear to be unhappy with it.

"If we just bring something to the floor with only two days' notice, what case have you made to the American public?" McCarthy asked Wednesday, according to the Washington Examiner. "I take this role very seriously. I take swearing and upholding the Constitution. So if it ever rises to that level, I'm not opposed to moving impeachment. But just to put something on the floor because someone disagrees with somebody is not the responsibility, I believe, of doing it correctly."

McCarthy said no one knew in advance Boebert planned on filing her resolution, the Examiner reported.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told Fox News Digital he is unhappy with how Boebert's resolution skipped the committee process. His committee has been investigation alleged influence peddling schemes by Biden and members of his family.

"I feel like we've got some more work to do on the Oversight Committee before we issue a report, then once we issue a report, depending on what's in that report, then the Judiciary Committee would be the committee that would then have hearings on any potential wrongdoing and potential impeachment," Comer said. "So I wish she had gone about it a different way."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told Fox News Digital: "I think the previous majority cheapened impeachment. I think it was politicized. This shouldn't be playground games. This should be serious, should go through the Judiciary Committee or Oversight Committee. And if there [are] real facts for impeachment, then you go there; but doing this is wrong," he said, agreeing with Comer.

Newsmax reached out to Boebert for comment.