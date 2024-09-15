Lindsey Graham: Iran Nuke Quest Powered by Biden-Harris

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham expressed great concern that Iran will use nuclear weapons, and that the U.S. could be victimized by a 9/11-type attack under President Joe Biden or, if she wins the November election, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Graham, appearing on "Fox News Sunday," said, "The entire world is on fire and Harris’ fingerprints are all over this."

"When it comes to the Biden-Harris administration, they’re a complete disaster. I've never been more worried about a nuclear breakout by Iran than I am right now. I've never been more worried about another 9/11 against America than I am right now," Graham said.

"The withdrawal from Afghanistan put every jihadist on steroids. We have a broken border. There are more terrorists in our country than any time I can remember associated with terrorism. So a 9/11 — we're just living on borrowed time here at home."

Graham encouraged Israel to "do what you need to do" to prevent Iran from using nuclear weapons.

"We had Iran in a box. But one of the first things that Biden did was let them get back in the oil business," Graham said. "We’re at 300,000 barrels a day when Trump left in terms of Iranian oil, 1.3 million now ... a day by the Iranians.

"They took that money [and] gave it to Hamas, Hezbollah and they’re on the verge of a nuclear weapon."

The Foundation for Defense of Democracies reported that Iran could have a nuclear bomb within the next four months.

Besides the Middle East, Graham spoke about the administration's failure to navigate an end to the war in Ukraine.

"Biden has no plan to end this war that is effective. I am listening to [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. He has a plan coming out in about a week," Graham said.

"What we need here is an American president that can get Putin and Zelenskyy in a room to end this war to make sure we don't have another war."

The senator lambasted the administration's handling of Ukraine, saying the U.S. has been "slow" to deliver missiles and jets to the country that was invaded unprovoked by Russia in February 2022.

"This administration has been a disaster on the world stage," Graham said. "They’ve been slow to deliver weapons. They’ve been slow to deliver the jets. They've been slow to allow Zelenskyy to put pressure on Russia to get them at the table."