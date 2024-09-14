Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Harris 'Created a Tinderbox Around The Globe'

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that the polices of President Joe Biden and, by extension, Vice President Kamala Harris have "created a tinderbox around the globe."

Since Harris was moved into the position as presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, she has attempted to walk a tightrope of distancing herself from Biden without disparaging the administration's past policies. Lawler was asked by "Wake Up America Weekend" host Michael Grimm if Harris "offered anything different from what we have seen over the last three years."

"No, not at all," Lawler answered.

"Unfortunately, what we have seen over the last 3 1/2 years, especially as it pertains to foreign policy, is an administration that has created one crisis after the next, starting with the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan, in which she was the last person in the room. Thus far she has refused to meet with the families of those 13 U.S. service members who tragically died in the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate," he said.

Lawler, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the world was much safer under former President Donald Trump.

"And then we saw the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the terrorist attack from Israel, the continued threats emanating in the Indo-Pacific from China. This administration has created a tinderbox around the globe.

"And you juxtapose that to Donald Trump. When Donald Trump was president, Iran was broke," he said.

"Under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, Iran is $100 billion richer because they have allowed the illicit oil trade between China and Iran. That is what is funding Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and other terrorist networks in the region."

"So you have a really, frankly, precarious situation — the most precarious since World War II. And I see no difference between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. And in fact, frankly, it may be worse," Lawler said.

