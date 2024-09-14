Shaffer, Holt to Newsmax: Biden, Harris Deny Responsibility for Afghanistan Withdrawal Failures

Two military veterans have condemned the Biden administration's handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, accusing the administration of refusing to acknowledge critical mistakes that led to the loss of American lives. Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer raised their concerns on Newsmax, highlighting their lack of accountability in the administration's actions.

In an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Shaffer, who was directly involved in developing the 2020 Doha Agreement under the Trump administration, expressed his dismay at the Biden administration's decision to ignore the agreement's conditions.

The agreement, signed on February 29, 2020, between the U.S. and the Taliban, was designed to create a conditional pathway to peace, contingent on cooperation between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

"Well, as someone who was actually involved in the process of putting that deal together, after speaking with Mike Pompeo and others, I was appalled that they departed and ignored the conditions," Shaffer said. He emphasized that the agreement hinged on strict conditions that were not adhered to, and Vice President Kamala Harris's insistence that no mistakes were made was especially troubling to him.

"Vice President Harris has said three times on record she was in the room with Biden, and she now even says there were no mistakes made. There were huge mistakes made —mistakes which cost the lives of 13 members of the military," Shaffer stated.

Holt supported Shaffer's claims, arguing that the withdrawal's failure was part of a larger systemic issue in military leadership. He pointed to the events in Kabul, where U.S. troops struggled with an increasingly chaotic evacuation, and noted the long-term consequences of these decisions.

"Tony's absolutely right. This is part of the three-legged stool as to why we can't retain competent military planners [and] why we can't recruit our best and brightest in America. It is the failure in Kabul and the disingenuous lies that continue to this day with it," Holt said. He underscored that a lack of accountability within the administration only fosters future military conflicts.

Holt also tied the Afghanistan failure to broader international instability, arguing that it emboldened adversaries like Russia, Iran, and China.

"You then see this weakness translate into Vladimir Putin getting the go-ahead to invade Ukraine. You now see that Iran is asserting itself through its proxies in the Middle East. North Africa is on fire. You've got China burrowing in on the Philippines — all bundled together out of this," he said.

Both veterans criticized the administration's response, pointing to Harris and National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby dismissing lower-ranking personnel's Afghanistan concerns. Holt stated that this dismissal insulted the military personnel who still serve under the current administration.

"This is how America gets insulted, and it's not just those incredible patriots that still serve honorably to this day under this type of regime," Holt remarked.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com