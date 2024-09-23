WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lets go brandon | spokane | police | meme

Spokane Cop Fired Over 'Let's Go Brandon' Sticker

By    |   Monday, 23 September 2024 06:11 PM EDT

A longtime Spokane, Wash., police officer was fired in May after a seven-month investigation for putting a "Let’s Go Brandon" bumper sticker on his police cruiser, Spokane's Spokesman-Review reports.

49-year-old Bradley J. Moon, a 30-year veteran of the force who was named the department’s employee of the year in 2005, was spotted with the sticker on his vehicle in the summer of 2023.

In October of that year, Moon told supervisors he was unaware of the sticker’s political meaning, saying he bought it in support of a colleague’s son who had recovered from a "medical episode." But according to the report, body cam video shows conversations between Moon and other officers that contradict his original story.

The phrase became an internet meme in 2021 meaning "F — Joe Biden. When a member of the public reportedly confronted Moon about the sticker, he told her to "get a life and find something better to do."

The Office of the Police Ombuds in a report issued last month said Moon had bragged to other people that then-mayor of Spokane Nadine Woodward complimented the sticker.

Another officer said he was "aware of the derogatory meaning of 'Let's Go Brandon' toward President Biden, but did not give it much thought at the time."

The ombudsman also determined that Moon had issued false or misleading statements and participated in prohibited speech, which are violations of both city and department policy.

Four supervisors that Moon reported to were reprimanded for failing to address the issue when it first happened, according to the report.

In January, the Spokane Police Department’s Administrative Review Panel concluded the sticker was "clearly" a political statement "that damages the reputation of [the] SPD."

The report added, "The sticker was obviously inappropriate and should have been recognized by any supervisor as a violation of department policy.

"At a minimum, any supervisor should have recognized that a sticker with that kind of political messaging would be harmful to SPD's reputation," it said.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A longtime Spokane, Wash., police officer was fired in May after a seven-month investigation for putting a "Let’s Go Brandon" bumper sticker on his police cruiser, Spokane's Spokesman-Review reports.
lets go brandon, spokane, police, meme
328
2024-11-23
Monday, 23 September 2024 06:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved