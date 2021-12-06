Store Dedicated to 'Let's Go Brandon' Phrase Opens in Mass.

A store dedicated to the viral phrase, "Let’s Go Brandon," is opening in Massachusetts, WJAR reports.

The phrase became an online sensation in October when an NBC reporter at a NASCAR race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting: "Let's go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown.

They were really shouting: "F**k Joe Biden!"

The store, located in North Attleborough, sells merchandise like hats, shirts, stickers, and signs.

Other retailers have also launched efforts to cash in on the phrase, now used by some politicians and pundits.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a bakery at Palubicki’s Family Market offers "Let’s Go Brandon" cookies. Sellers on Etsy also have merchandise, including koozies, stickers, shirts, and glasses.

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton in announcing that his state would join Missouri to file suit against the Biden administration in late October told a crowd that he wanted to say to President Joe Biden, "Let’s go, Brandon! We’ll see you in court."

Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida in October ended a House speech with a fist pump and the phrase, "Let’s go, Brandon!"

South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan wore a "Let’s Go Brandon" face mask at the Capitol last week. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posed with a "Let’s Go Brandon" sign at the World Series. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s press secretary retweeted a photo of the phrase on a construction sign in Virginia.

Former President Donald Trump hasn’t missed the moment. His Save America PAC now sells a $45 T-shirt featuring "Let’s go Brandon" above an American flag. One message to supporters reads, "#FJB or LET’S GO BRANDON? Either way, President Trump wants YOU to have our ICONIC new shirt."

Separately, T-shirts are popping up in storefronts with the slogan and the NASCAR logo.