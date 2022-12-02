Longtime Aide to NY AG James Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct Probe

The longtime chief of staff to New York Attorney General Letitia James resigned Friday after an investigation was launched into allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ibrahim Khan, among James' most trusted political advisers for nearly a decade, was accused of inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing by at least one woman, The New York Times reported.

James' office confirmed Khan's resignation.

"The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct," a James spokesperson said in a statement. "The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness, and this situation is no different."

The Times reported Khan said in a statement he planned to resign Dec. 31.

"I've been slated to leave the office for the private sector at the end of this year," Khan said, according to The Times. "This is unrelated to an investigation which, nevertheless, found no official workplace misconduct," adding he "is proud of all we have achieved over these past four years in serving New Yorkers."

The Times reported the allegations involved former employees of the attorney general's office. It reported a woman who filed a complaint was told Friday her allegation of inappropriate touching and unwanted kissing was substantiated.

James, a Democrat who won reelection this year for a second term, launched an investigation in 2021 into sexual harassment allegations against fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo that led to the governor's resignation.

"No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period," she said at the time.

She has also used her position to investigate former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.