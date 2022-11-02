Trump: 'Corrupt' AG James Only Trying to 'Recklessly Injure' Me

Striking back at New York Attorney General Letitia James, former President Donald Trump announced a lawsuit against "the corrupt" AG on Wednesday.

"New York State is one of the most crime-ridden places on earth with murders, robberies, drug deals, and every other form of crime setting records on a weekly basis," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement posted to Truth Social.

"While James does nothing to protect New York against these violent crimes and criminals, she attacks great and upstanding businesses which have done nothing wrong, like the very successful, job and tax producing Trump Organization that I have painstakingly built over a long period of years."

While the details of the lawsuit were not expressly stated, Trump continued to levy claims that James only seeks to damage him politically — as she vowed in his initial campaign for AG.

"Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the State of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters," Trump's statement continued. "If I were not elected president of the United States, and now leading in the polls by substantial margins against both Democrats and Republicans, this would not be happening.

"We have to stand up for our country, fight against illegal persecution, and Make America Great Again!"