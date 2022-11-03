Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Trump N.Y. AG Lawsuit Could Set Precedent

Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), said the stakes could be high with former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, now that he has requested that a Florida court shield his revocable trust from Manhattan officials.

"There's a lot on the line for the future of our country, if you're going to allow this weaponization of the justice system," Nunes told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with host Bianca de la Garza.

James tried, in vein, to bring criminal charges against Trump over a four-year span, and once that failed, Nunes says she resorted to generic civil charges against Trump, who had already become a Florida resident by then.

Nunes said that James missed her window to take down the "illegitimate" Trump — one of her most prominent campaign promises from 2018.

"I think we should all be scared to death that this type of activity is taking place in the United States of America," says Nunes, regarding a New York-centric attorney general chasing civil charges from 1,000-plus miles away.

Even with the James distraction, Nunes said that Trump has a full campaign schedule over the next five days, stumping for House, Senate, and gubernatorial candidates in Iowa (tonight), Pennsylvania (Saturday), Florida (Sunday), and Ohio (Monday) — and perhaps other states.

And with each visit, Nunes acknowledged the likelihood of Trump shows featuring big crowds and bold words.

"We've never seen anything like this in modern-day politics," said Nunes of the Trump closing factor.

Nunes also predicted that "nearly all" of Trump's hand-picked choices representing the America First movement — including Senate candidates Herschel Walker (Georgia), Blake Masters (Arizona), Dr. Mehmet Oz (Pennsylvania), Adam Laxalt (Nevada), J.D. Vance (Ohio), and gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake (Arizona), and Tudor Dixon (Michigan), to name a few — will prevail in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Trump is "revolutionizing the Republican Party," said Nunes, while adding the former president wants to "put an end to the madness" of Democrats running the country.

As such, Nunes offered one last prediction for election night: "It's more likely the Republicans [total] 54 seats in the Senate — as opposed to just 50 seats."

