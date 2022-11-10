LeBron James Calls for End to Kyrie Irving's Suspension

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter on Thursday in support of Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving, arguing that the latter's suspension should end due to his public apology.

Irving came under criticism following his endorsement of the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a movie that pushes pseudo-historical Black Israelite philosophy. He had also been targeted for views alleged to be antisemitic.

The Nets announced Irving would be suspended following the incident, and delivered six demands necessary for him to return to the team, including: a public apology, donations to "anti-hate causes," "sensitivity training" and meeting with various Jewish leaders.

But James said that Irving's Friday apology, which condemned "all forms of hatred and oppression" and declared that he does "not believe everything said in the documentary was true," should suffice.

"I told you guys that I don't believe in sharing hurtful information. And I'll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play," James stated. "That's what I think. It's that simple.

"Help him learn – but he should be playing. What he's asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO [in my opinion]. He's not the person that's being portrayed of him."

James' statement comes after Nike said on Thursday that its relationship with Irving was likely ending, with co-founder Phil Knight telling CNBC that he doubts the company "would go back" on its decision to part ways.

"Kyrie stepped over the line," Knight said. "It's kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can't abide by, and that's why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that."

Nike had initially planned to unveil the Kyrie 8 shoes but told reporters after suspending Irving that it "would no longer launch" the product.