NBA: Kyrie Irving Must Meet 6 Conditions Before Returning to Nets

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 08:57 PM EST

The NBA's Brooklyn Nets have put six conditions on star guard Kyrie Irving returning to the club, after being suspended five games last week for failing to disavow antisemitic beliefs.

Irving was suspended on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he stands against antisemitism. The suspension came on the heels of an earlier social media post, touting a movie based on an antisemitic book.

The suspension could last longer if Irving does not meet the conditions, Breitbart News reported. According to CBS Sports, the conditions are:

  • Apologize and condemn the film he promoted.
  • Make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes.
  • Complete sensitivity training.
  • Complete antisemitism training.
  • Meet with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders.
  • Meet with team owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of the situation.

ESPN reported Tsai wanted to give Irving a chance to meet the conditions on his own, but the guard refused to respond to multiple efforts by Tsai to contact him.

According to reports, Irving also told Tsai, "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

Irving posted a tweet — which has since been deleted — last week with a link to the documentary "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which includes Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about Jews.

Irving apologized on Instagram regarding the post, according to The New York Times, and then offered to donate $500,000 to the ADL.

However, the group rejected the offer.

In the wake of his suspension, Irving lost an endorsement deal with sportswear giant Nike.

