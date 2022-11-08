×
Tags: abdul-jabbar | irving | antisemitism | suspended

Abdul-Jabbar: Kyrie Irving Being 'Used' to Promote Antisemitism

kareem abdul-jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 02:00 PM EST

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is being used to promote hatred and antisemitism.

Jabbar made his comments Monday on the CNN show, "Tonight With Jake Tapper."

The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday for his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs," The Associated Press noted.

Earlier he had posted a link to an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter account.

"I think Kyrie has to understand what's happening. He's being unwittingly used to promote hatred and antisemitism," Abdul-Jabbar said. "And even though he doesn't see himself as being antisemitic, by joining forces and making posts like that, he can be used, and I think that's what's happened."

Tapper also mentioned recent antisemitic remarks from NFL star wide receiver DeSean Jackson and rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye.

"I think the lack of awareness of the harm that they're doing, both to the black community and to other communities, the LGBT community, Latinx community, all of these marginalized communities are all really in one lump. If we don't try to protect everyone, we won't protect anyone," Abdul-Jabbar said.

"We have to have that attitude about it. And make sure that all marginalized groups receive the same protection as the groups that are used to giving that protection and feeling safe."

Abdul-Jabbar added: "The condemnation of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination has to be immediately announced and pointed out so that everybody understands what's going on and who the culprits are."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 08 November 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

