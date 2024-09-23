Super PAC Supporting Hogan Places $18 Million Ad Buy

Larry Hogan, the former Maryland governor and Republican nominee for senator, is getting a major boost in his bid to win a senate seat in the deep blue state.

Maryland's Future, a super PAC supporting Hogan, placed $18.2 million worth of ad buys this week, AdImpact reported. The ads will begin airing Tuesday.

Hogan is facing Prince George County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

Republicans are outspending Democrats by a two-to-one margin. Maryland has not elected a Republican to the senate since 1980, and Hogan is considered the GOP's best chance to turn the seat red. President Joe Biden won Maryland by 30 points in 2020.

Alsobrooks and her allies have reserved $13.9 million in spending compared to $32 million from Hogan and his allies, AdImpact said.

Maryland's Future previously reported receiving $10 million from GOP megadonor Ken Griffin while Women Vote!, a super PAC affiliated with EMILY's List is spending $4.8 million for Alsobrooks.

Democrats told Punchbowl News they are concerned Marylanders don't know enough about Alsobrooks compared to Hogan.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said Alsobrooks "needs to be seen by folks across the state."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told Punchbowl that he believes enthusiasm created by Vice President Kamala Harris will help Alsobrooks win.

"The top of the ticket is bringing out exactly the kinds of people who would be Alsobrooks supporters: women, minorities, and progressives," Raskin said.

Hogan has said he will not vote for former President Donald Trump.