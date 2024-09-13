WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joe manchin | endorsement | larry hogan | maryland | senate

Sen. Manchin Endorses Larry Hogan in Md. Senate Race

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 03:56 PM EDT

Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., snubbed the Democratic Party again by endorsing former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in the Maryland Senate race.

Manchin, who changed his affiliation from Democrat to independent on May 31, endorsed Hogan on Thursday over the Democrat candidate, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

"Forget about being a Democrat or Republican," Manchin told DC News Now in Hagerstown, Maryland. "Larry Hogan is just the right person with the right attitude for the job. He's not afraid to speak against your party and he won't be controlled by any party or any type of ideology."

A recent poll showed Hogan trailing Alsobrooks by 5 points, and the RealClearPolitics polling average has Alsobrooks with a 4.4-point lead.

Hogan's campaign told The Hill that the former governor "deeply appreciates Sen. Manchin's friendship and is running for the Senate because we need more independent leaders like him who are truly committed to putting country over party."

Hogan and Alsobrooks are vying for the seat being vacated by the retiring Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin.

Hogan served two terms as governor in Maryland (2015-23), a state President Joe Biden carried by 33.2 points in 2020.

