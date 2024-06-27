WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Jordan Releases Transcripts of 51 'Spies Who Lie'

Thursday, 27 June 2024 12:43 PM EDT

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Thursday released the full transcripts of several high profile former intelligence officers who signed their names to the now discredited “Public Statement on the Hunter Biden Emails” letter.

On Oct. 14, 2020, news broke of a laptop belonging to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, that contained damaging emails about the family’s foreign business dealings and photographs detailing Hunter’s lifestyle. Five days letter, 51 former intelligence officials signed an open letter saying that the laptop had “all the earmarks of a Russian information operation.” 

Now, almost four years later, the FBI admitted in court that the laptop and its contents were authentic.

The transcripts released are from former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan; former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; former Chief Operating Officer at the CIA Andrew Makridis; former Deputy Director of the CIA Michael Morell; former CIA Senior Intelligence Officer Marc Polymeropoulus; former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Nicholas Rasmussen; former Deputy Chief of Staff at the CIA Nicholas Shapiro; and former CIA Senior Intelligence Officer Kristin Wood.

The transcripts paint a less than flattering portrait of the intelligence officers, many of whom admit to signing a letter to dismiss contents of the laptop while at the same time admitting they did not know what was in the laptop. Several also attempted to absolve their participation in the letter as private U.S. citizens, while acknowledging the basis of the letter and its credibility hinges on them being former intelligence officers, many still with active security clearance.

Jordan has coined the 51 as "spies who lie."

House Republicans released the results of their investigation Tuesday. 

Jordan noted, “We knew that the rushed statement from the 51 former intelligence officials was a political maneuver between the Biden campaign and the intelligence community. Now with this interim report, we reveal how officials at the highest levels of the CIA were aware of the statement and CIA employees knew that several of the so-called former officials were on active contract with the CIA. The report underscores the risks posed by a weaponized federal government.”

