Hunter Biden Drops Lawsuit Against Giuliani Over Laptop

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will drop his civil lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani's former lawyer Robert Costello that claims the two manipulated data from his old laptop.

Last year, Hunter Biden accused Giuliani and Costello of violating computer fraud and data access laws and manipulating data collected from his laptop, which had been left at a Delaware computer repair shop.

Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell filed on Thursday to dismiss the lawsuit "without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys' fees, costs, and expenses."

"As Giuliani is in bankruptcy and agreed to have the case waiting for when he is done, it made no sense to continue it in a nonbankruptcy court until that happens," an unidentified person familiar with the lawsuit told NBC News.

Giuliani spokeman Ted Goodman issued a statement to Newsmax on Friday.

"Mayor Rudy Giuliani has again proven himself to be telling the truth, while those going after him and President Donald Trump have been proven to be liars," Goodman said. "All of the false charges that Hunter Biden made against Mayor Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer Bob Costello and others, have been withdrawn and proven to be entirely false.

"This should serve as a reminder to people that — despite the unrelenting attacks by partisan Democrats and their allies in the permanent Washington political class — Mayor Rudy Giuliani's integrity and commitment to the truth is unwavering.

"Mayor Giuliani was right about the Russian collusion hoax, he was right about the Ukrainian quid-pro-quo hoax, and he's right about Hunter Biden's laptop. It's yet another reason why Joe Biden's FBI — after raiding the mayor's house and law office, and after conducting a multi-year investigation — reported that they found no evidence of any criminal activity whatsoever."