Rittenhouse Focused on 'Moving On' to College; No New Lawsuits Planned

Kyle Rittenhouse told a live Twitter audience on Friday that his top priority right now is attending Arizona State University and moving forward with his life, Fox News reported.

A spokesperson for Rittenhouse, Dave Hancock, added that "right now, no one is sitting around discussing" lawsuits against the media. A dispute over financial donations sent to Rittenhouse's former attorney, Lin Wood, while Rittenhouse was in jail "is being worked on," however.

"I'm focusing on moving on with my life and attending Arizona State University," Rittenhouse replied to a question, adding, "My goal is to go into a Walmart and not be recognized."

Rittenhouse, 18, had previously said that he was enrolled at the university and planned to take nursing classes after his trial was over. A statement from ASU disputed his claims.

"Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation," the university said in a statement.

"ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree-seeking ASU online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university."

Rittenhouse said in the Twitter Space that he "always wanted to go to ASU," adding, "It's been my dream college ever since I was little."

"Kyle has every intention of attending school at Arizona State University," Hancock added. "The only way he will not be attending Arizona State University in the spring is if the college administrators prohibit him from attending."

Some student organizations want Rittenhouse banned from the university.

A Twitter account representing the ASU College Republicans United, however, entered the room expressing support for Rittenhouse.

"We'd love to have him attend ASU," the ASU College Republican account said. "There are a lot of people who like and respect him."