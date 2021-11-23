Rasmussen: Only 36 Percent Consider Media Coverage of Rittenhouse Trial Fair

A new poll from Rasmussen indicates that only 36% of respondents believed coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was fair.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 likely voters, found when asked how fair coverage of the trial was, only 14% said it was "very fair," with only 22% saying it was "somewhat fair."

However, a resounding 47% responded that they believe media coverage of the trial was "prejudiced against Rittenhouse."

John Nolte with Breibart, who cites from the poll, decried media coverage of the story while adding that the media framed the trial in an unbalanced manner.

Nolte writes, "in their disgraceful and disgracefully dishonest coverage of this story, the corporate media did not even try to hide its two primary goals: 1) lynch Rittenhouse with an unjust life sentence, and 2) if Rittenhouse was acquitted, incite riots in Democrat-run cities."

Rittenhouse, the young man who stood on trial, faced charges for shooting three people and killing two in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Nolte adds that "the media hid all the mitigating evidence, like all the videotape of an obvious act of self-defense. To make it seem like Rittenhouse ran to Kenosha to shoot black people, the media hid the fact his family lived there. They hid the fact he spent a whole day cleaning graffiti off a high school, which proved he was there to help."

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters in the United States and had a margin of error of ±3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.