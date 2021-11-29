ASU Student Groups Want Rittenhouse Banned From School

Several leftist student organizations at Arizona State University are demanding that Kyle Rittenhouse be banned from attending classes at the school.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty Nov. 19 on all charges relating to the fatal shootings of three men during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. The demonstrations followed the shooting of a Black man by police.

Rittenhouse is a non-degree-seeking ASU online student, 12News reported. The Arizona Daily Independent added that he had expressed the desire to attend in-person classes eventually.

The university's Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and MECHA de ASU are demanding that school officials "withdraw” Rittenhouse from the university and release a statement against him and “white supremacy.

"Join us and rally against racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse being permitted on our campus – [Dec. 1] at 3:30 outside the Nelson Fine Arts Center on campus,” Students for Socialism ASU tweeted Friday.

The group, which describes itself as "a socialist, revolutionary Marxist club" with the mission to "end capitalism, and fight for socialism," shared its demands in the tweet.

Besides the banning of Rittenhouse and a statement from the university, the group wants ASU to:

"Reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a safe space from White Supremacy."

"Redirect funding from ASU PD to support the multicultural center and establishment of a CAARE center on campus."

The CAARE center could refer to the ASU Community of Care Coalition.

"Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed 'justice' system - Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims," the group stated. "Join us to demand from ASU that those demands be met to protect students from a violent blood-thirsty murderer."

A Students for Socialism at ASU spokesperson told Fox News that the group’s ultimate goal was to let the school’s administration know that they do not feel safe with a "mass shooter" admitted to the school.

"The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we as the ASU community do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all," the spokesperson told Fox News. "Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible."

Not everyone associated with ASU supports the attempt to ban Rittenhouse.

"@ASU should suspend the student org and individuals involved in this harassment campaign against the student," College Republican United tweeted Sunday.