Sen. Blunt, a No Vote for Judge Brown Jackson to SCOTUS

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., has become the latest Republican to come out against President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the New York Post reports.

"My sense is," Blunt said during his ABC's "This Week" appearance, "that the president certainly had every good intention and every, every right in the campaign to talk about putting the first Black woman on the court. I think it's time for that to happen. I was hoping that I could be a part of that."

However, speaking to conversations he held with Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill last week, the Missouri senator said that while she is "certainly qualified" and has a "great personality," her judicial views give him pause.

"The judicial philosophy seems to be not the philosophy of looking at what the law says and the Constitution says and applying that, but going through some method that allows you to try to look at the Constitution as a more flexible document and even the law, and there are cases that show that that's her view," Blunt added.

Still, the senator maintained that Brown Jackson would "certainly" be confirmed and that her being appointed to the Supreme Court would be a "high point" for America.

"But I don't think she's the kind of judge that will really do the kind of work that I think needs to be done by the court, and I won't be supporting her. But I'll be joining others and understanding the importance of this moment," the congressman said.

Currently, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has come out in support of Brown Jackson. With Collins' backing and that of her Democratic colleagues, it would appear that Brown Jackson has enough support among senators to be appointed to the highest court in the land.

If appointed, Brown Jackson, in replacing Justice Stephen Breyer, would not alter the court's 6-3 conservative majority.