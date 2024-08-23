RFK Jr. Shreds Democrats for Abandoning Democracy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. crucified the Democratic Party during a speech on Friday to announce that he’s ending his independent presidential campaign and endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump.

In the speech in Phoenix, Arizona, carried by Newsmax, Kennedy accused Democrats of “dismantling” Democracy “in the name of saving Democracy.”

Kennedy kicked off his presidential bid as a Democrat in April 2023.

“I began this journey as a Democrat, the party of my father, my uncle, the party which I pledged my own allegiance to long before I was old enough to vote,” he said, adding that he attended his first Democratic convention in 1960 at age 6.

Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated.

“Back then the Democrats were champions of the constitution, of civil rights; the Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against censorship, against colonialism, imperialism and unjust wars,” Kennedy began. “It was the party of democracy.”

“As you know, I left that party in October because it had departed so dramatically from the core values that I grew up with. It had become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big ag and big money,” he went on.

Kennedy launched his bid as an independent last fall.

“When it abandoned democracy by canceling the primary to conceal the cognitive decline of the sitting president, I left the party to run as an independent. In the name of saving democracy, the Democratic Party set itself to dismantling it,” Kennedy asserted.

The Democratic National Committee, Kennedy charged, “ran a sham primary that was rigged to prevent any serious challenge to President Biden. Then when a predictably horrible debate performance precipitated a palace coup against President Biden, the same shadowy DNC operatives appointed his successor, also without an election.”

"I'm sorry to say that while Democracy may still be alive at the grassroots, it has become little more than a slogan for our political institutions, for our media, and for our government, and most sadly of all for me, the Democratic party,” he said, taking aim at new nominee Kamala Harris.

"Instead of showing us her substance and character, the DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity of Vice President Harris based on ... well, nothing. No policies. No interviews. No debates. Only smoke and mirrors. And balloons. And a highly produced Chicago circus,” he asserted, referring to the Democratic convention that just ended Thursday night.

Kennedy said Trump was mentioned 149 times during speeches on Day 1 of the convention. Harris' acceptance speech Thursday night was also laden with warnings about the country if Trump wins another term.

“Who needs a policy when you have Trump to hate?”

