WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ken paxton | donald trump | texas | senate | john cornyn

Trump: Paxton Runoff Decision Could Cost Endorsement

By    |   Thursday, 05 March 2026 12:51 PM EST

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's decision to remain in the Republican Senate primary runoff could affect his forthcoming endorsement in the race.

"Well, that's bad for him to say," Trump said to Politico when asked about Paxton's decision to stay in the contest. "That is bad for him. So maybe, maybe that leads me to go the other direction."

Trump had previously called for the primary battle between Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn to end quickly so Republicans could focus on the general election.

"The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

"I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don't Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE."

Despite the pressure, Paxton said Wednesday during an appearance on Real America's Voice that he intends to continue his campaign.

Cornyn narrowly led Paxton in Tuesday's primary results, but neither candidate secured the majority needed to avoid a May 26 runoff.

Paxton argued he has a responsibility to continue the race after campaigning against the incumbent for months.

"I owe it to the people of Texas," he said. "I've spent a year of my life campaigning against John Cornyn because John has not represented the people of Texas well."

Despite being heavily outspent by Cornyn in the primary, Paxton said he expects to perform well in the runoff.

He renewed attacks on Cornyn over the senator's past criticism of Trump and his involvement in negotiating a bipartisan gun safety bill. Cornyn has defended his record, pointing to his support for Trump's policies on border security and immigration.

Other Republican senators have urged Trump to back Cornyn to avoid pouring tens of millions more into the Texas primary fight, arguing those resources could be used to defend competitive GOP seats elsewhere.

Trump, however, expressed confidence that the eventual Republican nominee will defeat Democrat James Talarico in November, calling the Democratic candidate "a terribly weak candidate" who is "more woke than even the very highly untalented Jasmine Crockett."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's decision to remain in the Republican Senate primary runoff could affect his forthcoming endorsement in the race.
ken paxton, donald trump, texas, senate, john cornyn
369
2026-51-05
Thursday, 05 March 2026 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved