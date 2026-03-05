Trump: Paxton Runoff Decision Could Cost Endorsement

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's decision to remain in the Republican Senate primary runoff could affect his forthcoming endorsement in the race.

"Well, that's bad for him to say," Trump said to Politico when asked about Paxton's decision to stay in the contest. "That is bad for him. So maybe, maybe that leads me to go the other direction."

Trump had previously called for the primary battle between Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn to end quickly so Republicans could focus on the general election.

"The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social.

"I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don't Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE."

Despite the pressure, Paxton said Wednesday during an appearance on Real America's Voice that he intends to continue his campaign.

Cornyn narrowly led Paxton in Tuesday's primary results, but neither candidate secured the majority needed to avoid a May 26 runoff.

Paxton argued he has a responsibility to continue the race after campaigning against the incumbent for months.

"I owe it to the people of Texas," he said. "I've spent a year of my life campaigning against John Cornyn because John has not represented the people of Texas well."

Despite being heavily outspent by Cornyn in the primary, Paxton said he expects to perform well in the runoff.

He renewed attacks on Cornyn over the senator's past criticism of Trump and his involvement in negotiating a bipartisan gun safety bill. Cornyn has defended his record, pointing to his support for Trump's policies on border security and immigration.

Other Republican senators have urged Trump to back Cornyn to avoid pouring tens of millions more into the Texas primary fight, arguing those resources could be used to defend competitive GOP seats elsewhere.

Trump, however, expressed confidence that the eventual Republican nominee will defeat Democrat James Talarico in November, calling the Democratic candidate "a terribly weak candidate" who is "more woke than even the very highly untalented Jasmine Crockett."