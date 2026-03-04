Texas' Middleton to Newsmax: AG Race Choice of MAGA Champ or Rep. Roy

Texas state Sen. Mayes Middleton told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Republican runoff for Texas attorney general presents voters with a clear choice between "a MAGA champion" and someone who has "spent nearly a decade fighting" President Donald Trump.

Middleton appeared on "Greg Kelly Reports" after finishing ahead of Rep. Chip Roy on Tuesday in the Republican primary for the post being vacated by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Middleton said the contest now moves to a runoff in May after he finished ahead of Roy, 39.2% to 31.6% on Tuesday. Joan Huffman finished third with 15.1% and Aaron Reitz fourth with 14.1%.

"Well, guess what? He got 31% of the vote last night. He is on the ropes," Middleton said of Roy.

He framed the race as a referendum on loyalty to Trump.

"This is a simple choice between a MAGA champion and someone that has spent nearly a decade fighting the president and his Make America Great Again agenda," Middleton said.

He contrasted his record with Roy's past criticism of Trump, saying Republican voters would remember those disputes when they head to the polls for the runoff.

"You know, it's funny to see politicians like Chip Roy and [former Rep.] Liz Cheney [R-Wyo.] that are suddenly surprised when their history of fighting President Trump catches up to them," Middleton said.

"There's a reason why President Trump called me a MAGA champion. There's a reason why President Trump said my conservative record is second to none."

He accused Roy of previously supporting Trump's impeachment and siding with critics of the president.

"Chip Roy, on the other hand, he has spent 10 years fighting the president. He said he needed to be impeached and committed impeachable conduct," Middleton said.

He also argued that his policy record distinguishes him in the race, pointing to his efforts on social issues.

"I fought for years to ban that evil practice," Middleton said, referring to gender-transition procedures for minors.

Looking ahead to the runoff, Middleton said he expects strong turnout from Trump-aligned Republican voters.

"The MAGA voters turn out. Those are our most conservative Republican primary voters," he said.

"They will not forgive someone that said President Trump needed to be impeached."

