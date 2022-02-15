×
Tags: 2022 Elections | kathleen rice | new york | reelection | democrat

NY Rep. Rice Latest Democrat Not Running for Reelection

Rep. Kathleen Rice
Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., will not run for reelection this year. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa via AP Images)

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 01:15 PM

Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., announced that she will not run for reelection in November.

Rice, whose 4th District includes much of Long Island's Nassau County, announced her decision late Tuesday morning on Twitter.

"I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve,” Rice tweeted.

"Though I will not be running for re-election to Congress this year, I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term.

"As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues, and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility."

Rice becomes the latest Democratic lawmaker not to run for reelection in November.

Between retirements, polling, and history, House Democrats realize they likely are facing massive losses, and could be the minority party following the 2022 midterm elections, insiders from both parties told the New York Post.

"If we don’t fix things now, we will get mauled in November," one battleground Democratic lawmaker told the news outlet. "Anyone in a tough district knows it. The rest have their head stuck in the sand."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 15 February 2022 01:15 PM
