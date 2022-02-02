House Republicans Overtaking Dems in Fundraising in Key Races

GOP candidates in November's midterm elections are outraising Democrats in several key races, with at least 53 Republicans raising more than $500,000 last quarter, compared to only 38 Democratic candidates, according to a Politico analysis of Federal Election Commission data on the latest campaign finance reports.

This is in stark contrast to the fourth quarter of 2019, the same point in the last election cycle, when some 60 Demcrats raised more than $500,000, but only 27 Republicans did.

In this election cycle, Republicans have been steadily gaining on their political rivals for months and are turning a favorable political environment into a cash windfall with only nine months left until Election Day.

Politico pointed out that even though not all of the GOP candidates who raised large sums last quarter are in competitive races, the fact that the party's candidates are doing so well in fundraising is an ominous sign for Democrats attempting to hold onto their majority. Although House Democratic incumbents still have a large cash-on-hand advantage in many key districts, and only a few of the Democrats' most vulnerable incumbents were outraised by a GOP challenger, Republican candidates were the top-raising candidates in many of the most competitive open seats.

Another point that the latest financial reports made clear is that swing-seat retirements have left Democrats trailing in fundraising in those districts.

In competitions between fellow Republicans, none of the GOP members who voted for former President Donald Trump's impeachment were outraised by a challenger, meaning that although they may have tough primaries to contend with, money should not be a problem.

The most notable of the GOP members who voted to impeach Trump, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, raised $2 million, nearly five times as much as challenger Harriet Hageman.