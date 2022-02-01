Rep. Steve Scalise to Newsmax: House GOP to Unveil 'Bold' Midterm Agenda

House Republicans are working on a "bold, conservative agenda" like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's "Contract With America," so it can work to retake the majority on what the GOP is for instead of merely running on President Joe Biden's failures, according to Rep. Steve Scalise, R-S.C., on Newsmax.

"We're working on a really good, bold conservative agenda," Scalise told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." "We've talked to Newt. We've talked to others, and what we want to do is roll that out in the next few months as we get closer to the election."

The Republican message needs to be focused on an agenda of issues instead of relying on "how bad the policies of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are," Scalise told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"They want to know what we stand for, and we're going to be showing them what we stand for on every issue that people are facing," he added.

Among the big-ticket items ticked down by Scalise:

Parents' input on their kids' education.

School choice.

Economic recovery.

Securing the border.

Standing up to "bullies around the world."

Keeping kids in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Those are going to be things that we're going to be rolling out: You know, a good commitment to America that people can rally around," Scalise said. "Again, they know how bad the Democrats are. We're going to win the House back next year by rallying behind a real exciting, bold conservative agenda that people can contrast to what Biden has done to destroy this economy and the make America weaker all around the world."

The timetable for the new House GOP midterm platform is after the gerrymander maps and matchups are set for the general election this summer.

"People don't really pay attention to elections until they get closer," Scalise said. "We don't even have maps in most states with redistricting. Qualifying usually is later. So once we get through primaries, you're going to see the races really shape up where it's going to be a good conservative Republican running against a big government socialist in a lot of these swing districts.

"And that's where the real races are going to be played out over who will control the House and the Senate in this November midterm."

