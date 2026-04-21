California GOP Hopeful Bianco Debuts Ad

Republican gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco on Tuesday released his first TV ad, vowing to eliminate California's income tax, protect girls sports, and crack down on crime if elected.

Bianco, the sheriff of Riverside County, is polling second behind fellow Republican Steve Hilton in California's June 2 primary. The top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general election in November.

"Typical politicians don't have the guts to tackle our big problems," Bianco said in the ad. "As sheriff, I've deported drug traffickers. I've locked up murderers and those who prey on our children and our seniors.

"As your governor, I'll eliminate the state income tax, protect girls sports, and put child molesters away for life with no parole. I'm Chad Bianco, and I'm running for governor because California needs a leader tough enough to stand up for us."

An Emerson College poll released April 16 showed Hilton leading at 16.6%, followed by Bianco at 14.4%, and Democrats Tom Steyer (14.1%), Xavier Becerra (10.4%), and Katie Porter (10.3%). It was the first poll taken since former Rep. Eric Swalwell withdrew from the race and resigned from Congress amid allegations of sexual assault.

KXTV in Sacramento reported Monday that another poll, the California Democratic Party Voter Index Survey, showed Hilton and Bianco in first and second, at 16% and 14%, respectively, with Becerra and Steyer tied for third at 13%, followed by Porter at 10%.

California has not elected a Republican governor since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was reelected to a second term.