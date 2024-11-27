Dejected-Looking Harris Addresses Backers Via Video

Vice President Kamala Harris returned from her vacation to Hawaii and filmed a video message for her supporters that was posted on the Democratic Party's X account, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

"I just have to remind you, don't you ever let anybody take your power from you," a dejected-looking Harris said. "You have the same power that you did before November 5th. And you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you."

It was her first public comments since her concession speech at Howard University after her election loss to Donald Trump this month, the New York Post reported.

The video was ridiculed by many on social media, including by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., who wrote on X that "the dial-up modem sound played on an infinite loop is more bearable than 28 seconds of whatever this is."

National Review writer Dan McLaughlin commented that "no video like this would ever have been released by a politician who is not hated by her staff."

The 28-second video was just a snippet of a 10-minute long message Harris had during a virtual meeting with her grassroots supporters, telling them, "I know this is an uncertain time. I'm clear-eyed about that. I know you're clear-eyed about it, and it feels heavy," according to the New York Post.

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, preceded her on the virtual meeting and also appeared glum, saying, "I hope all of you take care of yourselves, take care of your families, find a place in your community to heal — both yourselves and your community."