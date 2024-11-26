Harris Campaign Chair: Story About Dodging Interviews Is 'BS'

Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign chair took offense to the notion that the second in line for presidency dodged interviews, calling it "completely bull***t."

"I think back and think we should have signaled more of our strategy early on about podcasts and who we were [trying to] reach — but we had a limited amount of time to reach the people [we were trying to] reach and we were [trying to] go to them," Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told "Pod Save America" on Tuesday.

"But being up against a narrative that we weren't doing anything or we were afraid to have interviews, is completely bull***t," she continued.

In the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election, the Harris campaign said the vice president would do Rogan's show but only on the condition that he go to them and that he not stick to his usual three-hour format but opt instead for a much shorter time frame.

"They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour," Rogan posted on X a week before the election.

During a podcast episode with guest Adrienne Iapalucci from two weeks ago, Rogan said, "They had, I don't know how many conversations with my folks, but multiple conversations giving different dates, different times, different this, different that, and we knew that she was going to be in Texas, so I said, 'open invitation.'"

Meanwhile, on the "Pod Save America" podcast, Harris' senior campaign adviser, Stephanie Cutter, said, "We had discussions with Joe Rogan's team, they were great, they wanted us to come on, we wanted to come on, we tried to get a date to make it work and, ultimately, we just weren't able to find a date. We did go to Houston and she gave a great speech at an amazing event."