Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Puts $100 Million Into Ads

Future Forward, the largest super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, is unveiling a new $100 million advertising push in the final week of the 2024 presidential campaign, Politico Playbook reported.

The group, which has already spent $700 million supporting the Harris campaign, will launch two new national ads and several ads that will air exclusively in swing states, including Spanish-language ads that will run on the radio.

One national ad, titled "Plans," says that former President Donald Trump will focus on personal revenge if reelected and that Harris "fights for you," while the other national ad, "Get By," looks to court Black voters by focusing on the economy and Trump's "Black jobs" viral remark.

The ads set to air in swing states focus on various major issues such as abortion rights and the economy while also attacking Trump over his close relationship with Elon Musk and his tax policies.

Other ads draw links between Trump and Project 2025 and warn about cuts to healthcare and rising costs due to tariffs.