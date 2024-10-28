WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: philadelphia | voter | lottery | million | dollars | pac | pay

Phila. Sues to Stop Musk PAC's $1M Voter Lottery

Monday, 28 October 2024 11:30 AM EDT

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a political action committee controlled by billionaire Elon Musk from awarding $1 million to registered U.S. voters in battleground states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The complaint brought by the top prosecutor in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, called the giveaway by Musk's America PAC, which backs Republican former President Donald Trump, an "illegal lottery" that enticed Pennsylvania residents to share personal data.

Lawrence Krasner, the top prosecutor in Pennsylvania's largest city, which is a Democrat stronghold, alleged the giveaways violated state consumer protection laws.

"If not enjoined, their lottery scheme will irreparably harm Philadelphians – and others in Pennsylvanians – and tarnish the public's right to a free and fair election," the complaint read.

In response to a request for comment, an America PAC spokesperson sent a link to the group's latest post on X, which was published after news of the lawsuit.

The post identified a Michigan resident who received the $1 million prize, and said additional awards would be handed out every day until the election.

Pennsylvania is one of seven battleground states where the presidential election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, is set to be decided. Whichever candidate wins the state will receive its 19 electoral votes out of a total of 270 needed to win.

The Justice Department has sent a letter to America PAC warning that the billionaire Tesla chief executive's giveaways for registered voters who sign his free-speech and gun-rights petition may violate federal law, CNN reported last week.

Legal experts consulted by Reuters last week were divided on whether the giveaway violates federal laws that make it a crime to pay or offer to pay a person to register to vote.

The Trump campaign is broadly reliant on outside groups for canvassing voters, meaning the super PAC founded by Musk — the world's richest man — plays an outsized role in what is expected to be a razor-thin election.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a political action committee controlled by billionaire Elon Musk from awarding $1 million to registered U.S. voters in battleground states ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
philadelphia, voter, lottery, million, dollars, pac, pay
335
2024-30-28
Monday, 28 October 2024 11:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved