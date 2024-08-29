Trump: CNN's Bash Has 'Chance at Greatness' With Harris Interview

CNN's Dana Bash "has a chance at greatness" if she gives a "fair but tough interview" of Kamala Harris on Thursday, Donald Trump wrote in a post.

Bash also could "expose her as being totally inept and ill-suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate," the former president wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

Harris' first sit-down interview as a presidential nominee airs Thursday on CNN.

Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be with her to answer questions, a move heavily criticized by many Republicans, including Trump.

"The interview should not have Tampon Tim present to help with the inevitable Kamala stumbles, and under no circumstances should the transcript be allowed to be changed in any way, shape, or form," Trump wrote.

"Dana and Jake were fair, but firm, in my CNN Debate with Crooked Joe. This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country. Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!!"

In July, Harris was awarded President Joe Biden's spot at the top of the Democrat ticket without the benefit of a single delegate or primary vote. Since then, she has only spoken in scripted preproduced formats, leaving many in the media clamoring for Harris to state her case for the presidency.