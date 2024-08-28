Ric Grenell Offers 10 Questions for CNN to Ask Harris

With Vice President Kamala Harris finally set to give a sit-down interview with a major media outlet this week, Ric Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence offered some suggestions for the CNN interviewer.

In July, Harris was awarded President Joe Biden's spot at the top of the Democratic Party's ticket without the benefit of a single delegate or primary vote. Since that time she has only spoken in scripted preproduced formats, leaving many in the media clamoring for Harris to state her case for the presidency in her own words.

Grenell, formally of the first Trump administration, offered some biting suggestions Wednesday to anchor Dana Bash to help get the conversation started:

If you are capable of lowering prices for Americans, why have not you done it in the 3½ years you have been in office? You say housing affordability would be a "day one priority" if you were elected. Why is it not a priority now? Housing is not affordable for the average American in 99% of the nation. You co-sponsored Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal. Do you still support these multitrillion-dollar takeovers of the American economy? You talk a lot about "freedom." What about the freedoms of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray? These women were killed by illegal immigrants who were let into the country under your watch. President Trump did not need a "border bill" to secure the border. Why did you support executive actions like stopping construction of the border wall and halting deportations that intentionally unsecured the border? Trump was the first president in decades to start no new wars. Under your watch, wars are popping up in Europe and the Middle East. Why is that? You supported the defund the police movement and have said more police does not mean more safety. Why do you want fewer police officers? Why did you conceal Joe Biden's cognitive decline from the American people? You have called for getting rid of cash bail and your campaign has not backed away from it. Why do you still support such a radical view? You have sent anonymous aides out to claim you have abandoned the radically liberal positions that you have held for decades. Do you think lying to the American people is the best strategy?

For her first prime-time interview, Harris will curiously be joined by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Even some of the outlet's own commentators have blasted the decision to bring along a companion.

"I think it's incredibly weak — weak sauce — to show up with your running mate," CNN's Scott Jennings said.

"The fact that they don't have enough confidence in her to let her sit at the actual top of the ticket and do a single interview speaks volumes."

The Harris-Walz interview will be taped Thursday and is expected to air at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.