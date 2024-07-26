Harris Campaign Calls JD Vance 'Weird and Creepy'

The presidential campaign of Kamala Harris called Republican Vice President nominee J.D. Vance "weird and creepy" for his pro-life beliefs as a devout Roman Catholic.

In a post to X on Friday afternoon, Harris' campaign called out Vance's pro-life stance as not only "bad policy — it's creepy."

It's one of the first attacks on Vance from Harris, who is on the radar of faith leaders across the country for what they call her record of "anti-Catholic bigotry."

The Harris campaign wrote: "JD Vance's obsession with controlling women's most personal health care decisions, from voting against protecting IVF, to advocating for tracking women's menstrual cycles, to calling for a national abortion ban to bar women from traveling to access the care they need, isn't just bad policy — it's creepy, it's unacceptable, and voters won't stand for it.

"Women have had enough of the Trump-Vance Project 2025 ticket threatening to block access to critical health care, and they're going to shut it down by sending Vice President Harris to the White House."

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is running on a platform against a federal abortion ban, preferring to leave it in the hands of the states. He has also denounced Project 2025, authored by the think tank Heritage Foundation, as "extremist."