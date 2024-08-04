Justice Gorsuch on Court Reform: 'Be Careful'

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch offered a warning to people demanding court reform, telling them to "be careful."

President Joe Biden last week unveiled a long-expected proposal for changes at the Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court's nine justices.

Asked about Biden's proposal during a Fox News interview broadcast Sunday, Gorsuch measured his words.

"You're not going to be surprised that I'm not going to get into what is now a political issue during a presidential election year. I don't think that would be helpful," said Gorsuch, who was nominated to the court by then-President Donald Trump.

"I have one thought to add. It is that the independent judiciary means … what does it mean to you as an American? It means that when you're unpopular, you can get a fair hearing, under the law and under the Constitution."

Gorsuch continued to say that "if you're in the majority, you don't need judges and juries to hear you and protect your rights."

"It's there for the moments when the spotlight's on you. When the government's coming after you," he said. "And don't you want a ferociously independent judge and a jury of your peers to make those decisions? Isn't that your right as an American? And so, I just say, be careful."

Biden's proposal included a call for 18-year term limits for the justices, an enforceable code of ethics and a constitutional amendment to counteract the Supreme Court's recent presidential immunity decision.

Democrats became outraged with the high court after rulings that included overturning Roe v. Wade, which returned abortion to the states to decide, and deciding that former U.S. presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he's eyeing Supreme Court reform in the next Congress should Democrats win control of the White House and both chambers of Congress in the November election.

During an interview with The New York Times, Gorsuch refrained from commenting specifically on Biden's proposal. However, in reference to the term-limit suggestion, the judge said: "I look forward to a few years of fly fishing."

Gorsuch was promoting his new book, "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law," which he co-wrote with one of his former clerks.