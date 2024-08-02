WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. McConnell Compares Biden's Supreme Court Reforms to Jan. 6

By    |   Friday, 02 August 2024 01:09 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., says President Joe Biden's Supreme Court reform proposals are similar to the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest at the U.S. Capitol.

"That's what some people were trying to do Jan. 6 — to break the system of handing an administration from one to the next," told Punchbowl News. "We can have our arguments, but we ought to not try to break the rules."

Biden earlier this week announced a plan to reform the Supreme Court "and ensure no president is above the law."

The Court, the White House said in a statement, has in recent years "overturned long-established legal precedents protecting fundamental rights. This Court has gutted civil rights protections, taken away a woman's right to choose, and now granted Presidents broad immunity from prosecution for crimes they commit in office.

"At the same time, recent ethics scandals involving some Justices have caused the public to question the fairness and independence that are essential for the Court to faithfully carry out its mission to deliver justice for all Americans," it added.

Biden is calling on Congress to quickly establish term limits and an enforceable ethics code for the court's nine justices. He also called on lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity.

His calls for dramatic changes in the court have little chance of being approved by a closely divided Congress with 99 days to go before Election Day.

