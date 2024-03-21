House Panel Sues for Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit to enforce subpoenas sent out last year for closed-door testimony from Department of Justice tax division attorneys Mark Daly and Jack Morgan as part of the House Republicans' ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

"The failure of Daly and Morgan to comply with their respective subpoenas is impeding the Committee's impeachment inquiry and its oversight of DOJ's handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, matters of significant public concern," read the 59-page complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Politico reported.

Daly and Morgan were first subpoenaed last year as part of the federal investigation into Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden before the probe shifted to the impeachment inquiry about the president.

In December, House Republicans authorized the litigation against Daly and Morgan, who the Department of Justice reportedly blocked from answering the subpoenas.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler last year told House Republicans that members of the DOJ told House Republicans that tax division members of the DOJ had stopped charges from being filed against Hunter Biden. Morgan and Daly had worked on the case.

The lawsuit filed Thursday calls for an injunction for Daly and Morgan to testify immediately before the Judiciary Committee.

It also seeks an injunction ordering them to testify about a decision to allow the statute of limitations to lapse for charges against Hunter Biden concerning the 2014-2015 tax years, including why they changed their views about whether charges should be brought or if they were pressured to argue that the charges should not have been brought, among other issues vital to the investigation.