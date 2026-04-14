Hegseth-Affiliated Pastor Rebukes Trump Over AI Jesus Image

Pastor Doug Wilson is criticizing President Donald Trump over a now-deleted artificial intelligence-generated image that depicted the president in imagery resembling Jesus Christ, calling the post "blasphemy," the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

Wilson, who has emerged as a spiritual influence for some administration officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, said the episode underscores the need for more disciplined religious counsel surrounding the president.

The controversy began after Trump shared an AI-generated image on social media on Sunday showing himself in scarlet robes, bathed in light and appearing to heal a sick man while surrounded by figures in prayer and celestial imagery.

The post drew swift backlash from Christian supporters and was removed Monday morning.

Speaking Monday night, Wilson said the image crossed a line despite the president's explanation.

"I am glad he deleted it, and glad that he rejected the idea of portraying himself as Christ," Wilson said, adding that the reaction was not driven by media coverage. "It hit pretty much everybody the same way, left, right, and in the middle."

Trump, addressing reporters later Monday, said he believed the image depicted him "as a doctor" connected to the Red Cross and accused the press of amplifying the controversy.

Wilson rejected that characterization, pointing to the religious symbolism in the image.

"It was a robe around his neck, not a stethoscope," he said. "Even with his explanation accepted, it was accidental blasphemy, not high blasphemy. He has to do better either way."

The image was based on earlier artwork circulated by Nick Adams, an Australian-born conservative influencer who now serves as a presidential envoy focused on tourism and American values.

The backlash extended beyond Trump's political opponents, with several prominent Christian conservatives voicing concern.

Podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey, a longtime Trump supporter, criticized the post and suggested it reflected the influence of some of the president's religious advisers.

Among those advisers is Paula White-Cain, a senior figure in the White House Faith Office known for her prosperity gospel teachings. White-Cain recently drew attention for remarks comparing Trump's experiences to those of Jesus.

While Wilson sharply criticized the AI image, he drew a distinction between that controversy and Trump's recent comments targeting Pope Leo XIV over the Vatican's stance on the Iran conflict.

"I thought that Trump's statement criticizing the Pope was just a typical Trumpian blast against a political opponent," Wilson said, adding that he did not view those remarks as comparable to the imagery controversy.