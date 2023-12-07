GOP Initiates Action on DOJ Staffers Kept From Testifying

House Republicans on Thursday put forth a resolution to authorize litigation against two Department of Justice tax division staffers who have been blocked from answering subpoenas to appear before the Judiciary Committee, the Washington Examiner reported.

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, first issued subpoenas for litigation counsel Mark Daly and trial attorney Jack Morgan in September to give depositions about their roles in the DOJ’s investigation into Hunter Biden. The Justice Department has repeatedly declined to make the pair available.

House Republicans plan a floor vote next week to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, and “further steps” on compelling testimony from Daly and Morgan “will be determined after the House votes” on those resolutions, according to the Examiner.

“The Justice Department has still not fully complied with requests for relevant documents, and it has impeded the Committees’ investigation by baselessly preventing two Tax Division officials — Senior Litigation Counsel Mark Daly and Trial Attorney Jack Morgan — from testifying, despite subpoenas compelling their testimony. These documents and this testimony are necessary for the Committees to complete our inquiry,” said a passage from the 78-page report issued by the Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means committees on Tuesday.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler told House Republicans that tax division members of the DOJ had stymied charges being brought against Hunter Biden. Morgan and Daly have worked on the Biden case and were present at a key meeting in June 2022 whose outcome favored Biden, according to the whistleblowers.

The DOJ has blocked Morgan and Daly from appearing over “well-established concerns,” adding that it "has already made six supervisory employees available to speak to the Committee for dozens of hours regarding allegations about the scope of Mr. Weiss’s authority. The Department has also authorized unprecedented testimony from the individual best positioned to speak to Mr. Weiss’s authority: David Weiss. Mr. Weiss confirmed that he is, and has been, the decision-maker on this case," the Examiner reported.

The House committee report, however, called the DOJ’s reasons for blocking the pair from appearing “wholly inadequate.”