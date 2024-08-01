Gov. Shapiro, Sen. Kelly Meet With Harris' VP Vetters

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., met privately with people vetting potential running mates for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to multiple reports.

Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, will announce her vice-presidential pick as early as Monday before embarking on a multi-state battleground tour with her new running mate later in the week, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Politico and Bloomberg News reported that Harris' team met with Shapiro. Politico also reported Kelly was interviewed.

Pennsylvania and Arizona are among several key battleground states expected to determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Harris intends to meet with the running mate finalists on her list before she makes her decision, according to reports.

Shapiro would be the first Jewish vice president. Kelly, a former astronaut, is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz.

Harris plans to hold a rally with her vice presidential choice Tuesday in Philadelphia, Reuters reported. That could indicate Shapiro is a front-runner.

Harris and her running mate pick then will travel to western Wisconsin; Detroit; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix; and Las Vegas USA Today reported.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Kelly stands out as a vice presidential contender with more name recognition and higher favorability, particularly among Democrats.

Other contenders to join Harris on ticket include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is being pushed by organized labor to be considered, Axios reported. Peters represents another state considered to be a must-win for Democrats, and labor leaders have spoken to the Harris campaign about adding him to the ticket.

Axios reported that some donors have concluded that Harris plans to choose a governor because her team has been pressing Wall Street benefactors to give their money as soon as possible, citing a financial rule that bars contributions to tickets featuring a sitting governor.

The Democratic Party will hold its national convention in Chicago starting Aug. 19.