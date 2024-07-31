Left-Leaning Dems Warn Harris of 'Obstacle' in Gov. Shapiro

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is weighing her running mate options and being advised to stay away from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, The Hill reported.

A coalition of left-leaning lawmakers authored a letter on Monday urging Harris to consider candidates more aligned with contemporary liberal issues even as Harris is giving signals that Shapiro will join her on the ticket.

Shapiro serves as governor in the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania yet holds some views antithetical to many in the Democratic base, such as support for school vouchers and support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

With the electoral map shifting daily, Pennsylvania might be the key to victory for either candidate. Donald Trump won the state in 2016 and Joe Biden took it in 2020.

The signatories have suggested Democrat Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Andy Beshear of Kentucky for their "core Democratic values" that "will energize voters across America without marginalizing any of the communities that we must engage in order to win the Electoral College."

"All of the signatories to this letter will be working hard to elect you this fall. We know Walz and Beshear will make that job easier while Shapiro will be an unnecessary obstacle to grassroots organizing, fundraising, and excitement. Your campaign simply cannot afford to make a mistake in this crucial decision. We have confidence you will get it right," the letter read.

Another letter from a group calling themselves "VP Unity" said the mere mention of Shapiro as a potential running mate for Harris has "set off alarm bells" among young voters, Muslims, and Arab Americans, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder dismissed concerns regarding the governor's record, telling the outlet: "Throughout his entire career and particularly over the last several months, Gov. Shapiro — who enjoys a close personal relationship with Muslim-American, Arab-American, Palestinian, Christian, and Jewish community leaders — has brought people together, listened, and worked with them to try and keep our communities safe and heard."