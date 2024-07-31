Can Kamala Choose Her VP Running Mate Wisely?

As we approach the Aug. 19 Democratic National Convention, vice president and presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to announce her choice of a running mate.

But what happens if no one wants the job?

After all, no one wants to be associated with a losing campaign.

While she received a flood of endorsements after those from President Biden and especially former President Obama, there aren’t many Democrats with their hands in the air shouting "Choose Me!"

With less than three weeks to go before the start of the convention, letters have gone out to prominent Democrats who are on Harris’ short list of contenders, asking for any family histories or personal finances that might hurt the campaign.

And at least two top contenders have replied with a polite "thanks, but no thanks": Govs. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

Cooper would have been an ideal choice for both himself and Harris.

In January, when a Harris presidential administration would begin, Cooper will be out of a job. His last election was in 2020, and term limits make him ineligible for another run.

Having Cooper on the ticket would also have benefitted Harris. While Cooper won reelection in 2020, Biden lost the state and its 15 electoral votes that same year.

Fellow North Carolina Democrats also saw him as a perfect fit.

"I just think that Cooper is a complete package," said state Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue, who was also North Carolina’s first and only black House speaker. "I don’t see any vulnerabilities — unless being a Southerner and talking a little slower might be a vulnerability in certain parts of the country."

In addition, Cooper claimed to be a strong Harris supporter early on, stating that she "has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity."

But when push came to shove, he was a no-show.

"I strongly support Vice President Harris’ campaign for President. I know she’s going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role," Cooper announced Monday night.

"This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket. As I’ve said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we’ll all work to make sure she wins," he added.

Another reason Cooper was thought to be a strong pick is his record of never having lost an election. He probably wants to maintain that record.

Gov. Whitmer was another strong contender, especially given that she easily won reelection in her nominally swing state.

But like Cooper she took herself out of the running.

"I am not leaving Michigan. I am proud to be the governor of Michigan. I have been consistent. I know everyone is always suspicious and asking this question over and over again," she told local reporters, The Detroit News reported.

"I’m not going anywhere."

Other names being considered include Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Tim Walz, D-Minn.

Battleground state Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes make Gov. Josh Shapiro another strong contender, but his Jewish faith clashes with the anti-Semitic, Hamas-sympathizing base of the Democrat Party.

Harris’ anti-fracking stance also works against her there.

She’s expected to announce her pick next week, but the process itself faces another challenge.

Presidential nominees traditionally choose running mates who can bring something to the table such as a state’s electoral votes and can take over the reins of power with a minimum of fuss if needed.

Trump chose, for example, former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence in 2016, and businessman and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance this time out.

But lately Democratic presidential nominees tend to choose someone who is perceived as being dumber and less capable than themselves, possibly to act as a shield against impeachment.

That may be why Barack Obama tapped Joe Biden as his running mate, and Biden chose then-California Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice president.

He didn’t need California’s votes; he already had them.

He needed someone who was believed to be less capable than even he was.

However, not only would Harris be hard-pressed to find someone less qualified and likable than herself, but if she did, that would make her chances of being elected even slimmer than they already are.

And Harris is what you get when you bypass the democratic process, and she’s one more reason she has to be defeated in November.

Otherwise, we’ll end up with someone having the likability of Hillary Clinton, the integrity of Anthony Fauci, and the intellect of Joe Biden.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.