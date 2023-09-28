×
Hawley Urges DHS to Ax Experts Group Over Biden Laptop Memo

By    |   Thursday, 28 September 2023 07:54 PM EDT

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday, urging him to "immediately terminate" the agency's "so-called Intelligence Experts Group" given that three of its members supported the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story three years ago.

Hawley rebuked Mayorkas for the inclusion of John Brennan, James Clapper, and Paul Kolbe on the 17-person panel, just announced last week, over their positions that the laptop story was nothing but "Russian disinformation." The trio were among the 51 intelligence officials who signed the "infamous" October 2020 letter discrediting the story.

"Given the composition of its members, this group seems to constitute yet another effort from the Biden administration to undermine disfavored speech," Hawley wrote to Mayorkas. "This was a clear attempt to aid then-candidate Joe Biden."

Brennan is a former CIA director, and Clapper is a former director of national intelligence. Kolbe served 25 years in the CIA.

The group, officially titled the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, was unveiled last week. In a statement, DHS said the group has a charter of meeting four times a year to aid DHS with insight and guidance on "terrorism, fentanyl, transborder issues, and emerging technology."

Hawley's letter comes two days after two House Republicans unveiled legislation to strip the group of funding. Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., also seek to prevent the establishment of a similar committee in the future.

An IRS whistleblower testified earlier this year that the Department of Justice knew that Biden's laptop contained "reliable evidence" but was "obstructed" from pursuing. Further, a former CIA official testified in April that current Secretary of State Antony Blinken orchestrated the disinformation letter.

"Recent investigations have revealed text messages and emails that corroborate the corrupt intent behind the letter's publication," Hawley wrote. "It is therefore baffling that your department would regard these individuals as having any remaining credibility with respect to intelligence matters."

In addition to calling for the group to be disbanded, Hawley also gave Mayorkas a deadline of Oct. 15 to tun over information so that Congress "can consider remedial legislation."

"I will continue to oppose this administration's apparent efforts to undermine protected speech. Therefore, I urge you to immediately terminate this so-called 'Intelligence Experts Group,'" Hawley concluded.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday, urging him to "immediately terminate" the agency's "so-called Intelligence Experts Group."
