Hunter Biden Sues Ex-Trump WH Aide Over Infamous Laptop

Hunter Biden on Wednesday filed suit against a former Trump White House aide for his alleged role in disseminating "tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings" belonging to the first son, ABC News reported.

The suit accuses Garrett Ziegler, a former aide to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, of improperly "accessing, tampering with, manipulating, altering, copying and damaging computer data that they do not own" in violation of the state's computer fraud laws.

The content was on Biden's infamous laptop that had been left at a Delaware repair shop.

While the laptop's authenticity initially was disputed, called Russian disinformation when it became public shortly before the 2020 election, it was labeled as authentic by several media sources including the Washington Examiner, the Washington Post, and the New York Times.

The lawsuit describes how Ziegler and 10 additional unnamed defendants allegedly obtained data belonging to Hunter Biden and disseminated "tens of thousands of emails, thousands of photos, and dozens of videos and recordings" on the internet, ABC News reported.

President Joe Biden's son is seeking a jury trial to determine appropriate damages. It also seeks an injunction preventing Ziegler from continuing to access or tamper with his data.

"While Defendant Ziegler is entitled to his extremist and counterfactual opinions, he has no right to engage in illegal activities to advance his right-wing agenda," attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote, ABC News reported. "Yet that is precisely what Defendant Ziegler and his so-called 'nonprofit research group' ... have done."

The suit says Ziegler "regularly brag[s] about their illegal activities in interviews with members of the media, on social media, and on right-wing podcasts."

In March, Hunter Biden sued John Paul Mac Isaac claiming the computer repair shop owner didn't have the legal right to distribute the information they maintained was private.

The latest suit comes one day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings.

Early last month, a potential plea deal between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department collapsed after attorneys for both sides failed to finalize an agreement. Biden has pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000. He also could face a gun charge.