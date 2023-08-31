Fmr CIA Agent Hid Twitter Job After 'Spies Who Lie' Letter

An anti-Trump former CIA agent who signed the notorious "spies who lie" letter falsely claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russia disinformation, not only worked for Twitter as a senior censor, but attempted to cover up that fact as revelations came out, a new Twitter Files revealed Wednesday.

Nada Bakos, a Twitter policy enforcement official, signed the October 2020 letter from 51 former intelligence agents. When it was revealed by the New York Post she was one of the "spies who lie," she worked with her Twitter colleagues to hide that fact, making her Twitter account private and having "locked down" her LinkedIn account, according to independent Twitter Files journalist Texas Lindsay.

"Did these former CIA agents plot their own stateside coup?" Lindsay asked in the conclusion of her 12-post Twitter Files, noting former Obama administration CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell wrote the 2020 election disinformation letter his former underling Bakos signed – apparently while she was working to censor anti-Biden speech on Twitter. (Lindsay spelled Morell as Morrell, but references clearly indicate she is referring to the former senior CIA official.)

"Both Bakos and Morrell were both very vocal publicly about their disdain for the former president," Lindsay continued in her summary of her investigative report from files obtained from Twitter. "They both disliked his policies — both foreign and domestic, his tweets and his public criticism of their agency.

"Neither Bakos or Morrell have shown any sign of remorse for their unethical actions of rushing a letter through the CIA to be able to falsely discredit the infamous laptop which led to a favorable outcome for Biden and many argue it likely had a significant impact on the outcome of the election.

"The American people deserve answers and the unchecked powers of the intelligence community need some oversight when it comes to their influence on moderating the speech of the American people on social media."

The ties to the CIA, Twitter, and 2020 election meddling are far too concerning to be ignored – or apparently hid – as Bakos attempted, according to Lindsay.

"People trained to overthrow foreign governments have no place meddling, influencing or putting their thumb on the scales to sway outcomes of our elections at home," she concluded in the 12th tweet and linking to her full investigative report on Substack.

Bakos was one of the inspirations of the "Zero Dark Thirty" character who helped hunt and kill Osama bin Laden. That was years before the Biden campaign, former Obama CIA operatives like Bakos and Morell, Twitter, Big Tech, and the media effectively hunted down President Trump before and after the 2020 presidential election, as Lindsay's Twitter Files suggests.

The bombshell report comes from Bakos' March 19, 2022 email to Twitter colleagues, the morning of the New York Post's "Spies Who Lie" cover story:

"Hi All - I wanted to make you aware of the NYPost cover that I was 'featured' on related to the Oct 2020 story about Hunter Biden's emails when he was on the Board of the Ukrainian Gas company, Burisma and a letter signed by 100s of former IC officials. (Twitter also banned the NYPost for the story at the time). Given my Policy role (and currently doing enforcement) across CHA-O, I didn't want this to come as a surprise. I don't /haven't publicly acknowledged working for Twitter and locked down my Linkedin. My mentions are a mess, of course. "If you have suggestions or anything I need to do, please let me know. I have no plans to respond/make a statement or acknowledge the piece.

Nada"

Bakos not only came clean with her Twitter colleagues about signing the Russian disinformation letter to aid Biden's campaign against former President Donald Trump, but she was actively working to hide the information from the media and the public, according to Lindsay.

And now she is hiding accountability from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a prominent member of the House Oversight Committee under Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

"5) Rep. @Jim_Jordan sent Ms. Bakos multiple letters requesting answers regarding her involvement with signing the laptop letter drafted by Mike Morrell," Lindsay wrote.

"However, the most recent letter sent to Bakos in March 2023, showed she had not responded to the requests of Congress."

Notably, as Lindsay mentions in her Twitter Files, Bakos and Morell have extensive pasts of public anti-Trump writings, and Morell was a columnist for The Washington Post but has not written for the paper since two days before coordinating the October 2020 letter falsely claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.