Thune Doesn't Want to See Taxes 'Go Up on Anybody'

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., says he doesn't want to see taxes "go up on anybody."

"We're all about lowering taxes, not raising taxes," said in an interview Friday with CNBC's "Squawk Box."

He also acknowledged that President Donald Trump is not a "conventional" Republican.

"The president, he's not a conventional president. People didn't vote for a conventional president, and I think his policies reflect that," Thune said.

Trump said Republicans should "probably not" raise taxes for the rich but that he would be "OK" if they did.

"The problem with even a "TINY" tax increase for the RICH, which I and all others would graciously accept in order to help the lower and middle income workers, is that the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics would go around screaming, 'Read my lips,' the fabled Quote by George Bush the Elder that is said to have cost him the Election," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"NO, Ross Perot cost him the Election! In any event, Republicans should probably not do it, but I'm OK if they do!!!"