Trump: I'm OK With GOP Raising Taxes on the Rich

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would be "OK" if the Republican-led Congress raised the tax rate on the wealthiest Americans, but warned of political consequences.

Trump took to his social media platform to comment.

"The problem with even a 'TINY' tax increase for the RICH, which I and all others would graciously accept in order to help the lower and middle income workers, is that the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics would go around screaming,'Read my lips,' the fabled Quote by George Bush the Elder that is said to have cost him the Election," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"NO, Ross Perot cost him the Election! In any event, Republicans should probably not do it, but I’m OK if they do!!!"