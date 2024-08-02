WH Decries Vance for Crediting Trump With Prisoner Swap

The White House hit back at claims made by Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance that former President Donald Trump deserves credit for this week's prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, The Hill reported Friday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN there's "absolutely zero evidence" of Vance's claim that the swap was executed because of a fear by Russia that Trump might be the next president.

Vance, Trump's running mate for November's election, said the swap was agreed to by Russian President Vladimir Putin because of a potential Trump presidency.

"I think it's because bad guys all over the world recognize Donald Trump's about to be back in office, so they're cleaning house," Vance said. "That's a good thing, and I think it's a testament to Donald Trump's strength."

Kirby said President Joe Biden deserves credit for the swap because of the "alliances and partnerships and trust he could build on, particularly with the German chancellor."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was a key player in the deal after agreeing to release Russian hit man Vadim Krasikov, who was held in Germany. This move allegedly won Moscow's approval of the deal that included the release of three Americans held by Russia — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva and close to a dozen other prisoners.

"That's what brought these guys home ... really solid relationships and trusting confidence that the president has built over years with foreign leaders and a lot of hard work and some tough decisions by some very strong leaders here in the United States and around the world," Kirby said.