John Bolton: Harris' Foreign Policy Would Be Like Biden's

Vice President Kamala Harris' foreign policy would be "like four more years" under President Joe Biden, according to former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, will oppose former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in the general election on Nov. 5.

Having won her party's nomination despite not competing in the primaries, Harris is being scrutinized by many voters who are wondering about her policy stances, including foreign policy regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war.

Bolton, who served as national adviser in the Trump administration, has been a fierce critic of the former president. Still, he told WABC 770 am radio host John Catsimatidis that the U.S would be viewed as being "weak" during a Harris administration.

He said the extent to which Harris has a foreign policy plan is an "open question" and argued "her administration would look like four more years of Biden, at least," The Hill reported.

"That’s, I think, the best prediction you can make at this point and … that would just expose us as weak and undependable around the world," Bolton said Sunday on "Cats Roundtable."

Earlier this month, Bolton appeared on CNN and brushed aside Democrats' claims that Trump is a "threat to democracy" and noted that America "has survived a lot worse."

On Sunday, he appeared with Catsimatidis and slammed Biden’s foreign policy moves.

Bolton slammed the administration's disastrous Afghanistan military withdrawal, during which 13 U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bombing, and added that world leaders such as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sense a "weakness" and that’s why he sent his forced to invade Ukraine.

Harris has been supportive of Ukraine and has met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times.

Regarding the Gaza war, Harris has been critical of Israel’s attack against the Hamas terrorists and has called for a cease-fire deal. She has remained quiet about U.S. arms to Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.