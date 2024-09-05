Bolton Dismisses Claims Trump a 'Threat to Democracy'

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton brushed aside claims that former President Donald Trump is a "threat to democracy" and noted that America "has survived a lot worse."

Bolton was reacting to words from former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney who told an audience in North Carolina that she would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris. In her talk, Cheney cited the Democrat talking point of Trump being a threat to the Constitution.

"And I don't agree with the idea that somehow the Constitution is such a piece of weak paper that Donald Trump is a threat to it. Donald Trump will cause a lot of damage, if he is elected in a second term. He is not an existential threat to American democracy. If you really think that, you must think this country isn't worth much," Bolton told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

Cheney has been a relentless Trump critic since the events of Jan 6, 2021. She was appointed by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to represent Republicans on the panel to investigate the 2021 riots, putting her in disfavor with many conservatives and setting up her eventual primary loss to current Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman.

"As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris," Cheney said at the Duke University's Sanford Club of Public Policy on Wednesday.

Bolton continued saying that such talk is hyperbolic adding, "Because, we've gone 235 years with this Constitution. We've survived a lot worse than Donald Trump. And this kind of comment undercuts those who are trying to see Trump put in his place."

Bolton told the outlet that he still plans to write in Cheney's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, when it comes time to vote, thereby dismissing both Harris and Trump.

"I am not going to vote for anybody with whom I have a principled disagreement, or think they're not fit to be president. It's a sad commentary on our political process that we've got two such inadequate candidates now," he added.